Modest Venture capital funding for high-tech startups; 2026 shows hope

Even so, VC funds are treading carefully in these high-tech sectors. Among the top five chip design startups raising the largest amount of money, top spot went to Lemurian Labs. It secured $28 million in Series A funding last December — co-led by Pebblebed and Oval Park Capital, with participation from others — pushing its valuation to $100–120 million. By comparison, the fifth-largest round was $12.4 million, led by Zoho into NetraSemi at a $75 million valuation.