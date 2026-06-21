Mountain bookings up 76% in June as urban Indians flock to hills: Report

As June brought rising temperatures and mid-year travel opportunities across the country, bookings at properties in Shimla surged "76 per cent" year-on-year, reflecting a growing preference among Indians for mountain getaways, according to data released by hospitality and backpacker hostel chain Zostel.

The company also reported nearly "95 per cent growth" in footfall across destinations such as Srinagar, Tirthan Valley and Gangtok compared to the same period last year, highlighting a broader shift towards mountain travel during the month.

Overall mountain bookings across the Zostel network rose between 7 and 9 per cent year-on-year, with nearly "48 per cent" of travellers making their bookings within three days of departure.

The findings also suggested a growing preference for spontaneous travel, with the 72-hour booking window emerging as the dominant booking pattern. "Mountain bookings across Zostel properties are up by 76 per cent this June compared to last year, and nearly half of those bookings were made within 72hours of the travel date. "The traditional planning cycle built around early-bird rates and advance consideration is being bypassed by a traveller who has already made up their mind and is comfortable making significant travel decisions on very short notice," Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel and Zo world, said in a statement. The trend was visible beyond Zostel's network as well, with hotels reporting higher occupancy levels during the April-June period.

Hospitality players such as WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas Resort & Spa in Kasauli said occupancy levels typically rise by "15-18 per cent" during these months. "During this period, hotels generally witness an increase in occupancy levels of approximately 1518 per cent compared to the rest of the year, primarily driven by summer vacations, family travel, and favorable weather conditions," a spokesperson for the property said. The Zostel report also highlighted a shift in destination preferences, with travellers increasingly exploring lesser-known mountain locations. While Shimla remained the most-booked destination, places such as Dobhi, Rajgundha and Kareri recorded some of the strongest footfall growth this season, driven largely by organic demand and peer recommendations.