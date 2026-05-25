More than 80 days into the West Asia conflict, costs are beginning to climb for India Inc.

From manufacturers and pharmaceutical firms to consumer goods and real estate players, India Inc is grappling with higher freight and input costs, shipment delays, supply-chain uncertainty, and early signs of demand softening. Rating agency Crisil has warned that the prolonged conflict could shave nearly 200 basis points off India Inc’s operating profitability this financial year. But companies are already diversifying sourcing, raising prices, and reworking operating models as the disruption drags on.

Pressure points, everywhere

During a recent interview with Business Standard after the company’s fourth-quarter results, Tata Steel Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) T V Narendran said about 70-80 per cent of the limestone — used in the steelmaking process — was sourced from West Asia. The company is now procuring it from Vietnam, India, and other Asean countries, apart from Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

But sourcing is only one part of the impact. Freight, insurance, and propane costs have all risen, pushing the company’s variable costs up by about 10 per cent. On production, Narendran said there had been “a little bit of disruption in some of the downstream facilities, but not the upstream”. “The risk of disruption in production is even less now, but the costs keep creeping up,” he said. The rising cost pressures are now echoing across corporate boardrooms, prompting companies to take pricing action. Price hikes kick in Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto have partly mitigated the impact through price increases amid rising input costs.

B Govindarajan, MD of Eicher Motors, said: “Around 3-3.5 per cent impact is from commodity inflation pressure, out of which 1.75 per cent we have taken in Royal Enfield as a price offset and around 2 per cent in VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). In both companies, the supply-chain team is working on value engineering, cost-reduction initiatives, and alternative buying strategies to mitigate the headwinds.” Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, also flagged rising input-cost pressures linked to the crisis. “The cost environment is already seeing a potential rise during the quarter of about 3-5 per cent, driven by the metal complex.” Bajaj Auto partly mitigated this through price hikes from April 1, while a weaker rupee helped manage cost-side inflation.

The first signs of demand softening are also becoming visible. Sharma said the uncertainty had begun affecting overall motorcycle demand, with industry growth slowing sharply from over 20 per cent in Q4 to an expected 7-9 per cent in April. However, he noted that the premium motorcycle segment remained resilient. “As usually happens when the demand environment gets tough, the bottom half suffers a little bit more and the top half sustains itself.” Girish Wagh, MD and CEO of Tata Motors, said the company had consciously avoided fully passing on higher commodity costs to customers in order to protect demand momentum, even as it implemented a 2 per cent price hike and internal austerity measures at the start of FY27.

Some manufacturers, however, said they remain protected for now because of higher raw-material inventories built before the crisis. “All our raw material prices are going up, with suppliers forcing us to accept higher prices. We usually have one-year supply deals, and some suppliers are even stopping supply to renegotiate at higher rates. We are renegotiating those deals,” said Yohan K John, director at Johnson Lifts. “Anything to do with copper and steel is a concern,” he added. Pharma industry executives and government officials said the bigger near-term risk from the West Asia and Hormuz disruption lies not in finished medicine inventories, but in the continuity of supply for critical solvents and feedstock used in drug manufacturing, alongside a sharp rise in Chinese API prices.

“Prices of key APIs from China, including paracetamol, have risen since the crisis began. Paracetamol prices, for instance, have nearly doubled in recent months, while azithromycin API prices have also surged. Some categories have seen price increases of 30-40 per cent,” said an industry veteran, adding that India holds about two months of API stock. Industry representatives have also raised concerns with the government over solvent supply. In its earnings commentary, soap-to-cigarettes conglomerate ITC flagged a sharp rise in prices of key inputs such as edible oil, soap noodles, and packaging materials towards the end of the quarter. The company said it was mitigating the impact through focused market interventions, supply-chain agility, cost management, and judicious pricing actions.

In a stress test covering 34 sectors that account for 65 per cent of rated corporate debt, Crisil said 22 sectors could see a decline of more than 10 per cent in operating profitability if elevated geopolitical tensions continue. However, the agency expects that strong balance sheets, steady domestic demand and government-led capital expenditure should limit credit risks. Revisiting the operating model Srishti S Anandd, co-founder and chief advisor at Paradigm Realty, said the company had strategically adjusted its procurement approach to safeguard itself against unforeseen escalations. “We have proactively locked in all our finishing orders as of yesterday to protect ourselves against potential supply-chain disruptions should the situation worsen further. Pricing may also witness irrational escalations, and therefore securing orders with certainty at this stage is a prudent step to protect both timelines and costs,” Anandd said.

On the growth front, Paradigm is maintaining flexibility in launch calendars and renegotiating certain acquisitions and deals to align with the evolving macroeconomic environment. Sheth Realty, too, is reworking costs and sourcing strategies. Chintan Sheth, chairman and MD, said higher fuel and LPG prices, along with rising costs of steel, aluminium, and tiles, could increase overall project costs by 10-15 per cent. “We are looking at absorbing the cost into the company’s bottom line and working on optimisation through cost rationalisation,” Sheth said. The company is also altering design specifications and shifting towards materials that are more readily available and locally sourced.

Rishabh Jain, director (international business) at Petros Stone LLP, said one of the key steps taken had been a shift to a just-in-time inventory model, particularly for prefabricated countertops and quartz slabs, helping reduce capital blockage and improve flexibility. Additionally, the company has diversified logistics routes, strengthened regional shipping partnerships, and increased local sourcing in response to a sharp escalation in ocean freight rates. It has also revised contracts to include freight-escalation clauses and developed fabrication partnerships in markets such as Kuwait and Qatar to reduce freight exposure and improve delivery consistency. Trimming fuel costs Pharma company Star Bio Pharma has introduced a bus facility for its factory employees in a bid to discourage the use of personal vehicles for daily commuting.

“This initiative is helping us reduce carbon emissions, save fuel, and promote a more sustainable and eco-friendly workplace,” said Pramod Chandra, Director at Star Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd. Karishma Parikh, vice-president of human resources at staffing firm Adecco India, said the company was encouraging only essential business travel, with a focus on cost-efficient options. The company has also continued with its hybrid work model of three days in office and two days from home, introduced during the pandemic. Ankit Sarawagi, chief financial officer at AI platform Verloop.io, said the company was moving towards a complete work-from-home setup in the near term, postponing earlier plans to increase office operations from June.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel recently said it was working on moderating travel and increasing the use of virtual meetings. Sahil Jindal, co-founder of Trevel and MD of the Jindal Group, said rising fuel prices had increased transportation costs across the travel industry, prompting companies to take measures to maintain operational efficiency. Trevel is focusing on an EV-based fleet model, alongside technology-assisted route planning and optimisation to improve fleet utilisation and reduce costs. The long-term playbook As global disruptions become more persistent, companies are shifting from crisis response to long-term resilience planning. Anish Shah, MD & CEO of Mahindra Group, said the company had undertaken a detailed risk-mapping exercise across its supply chain as geopolitical disruptions become more frequent globally.

Shah said M&M analysed “100,000 parts” and “40 commodities”, identifying high-risk areas across geopolitical, raw-material, logistics, and single-supplier dependencies. “Our teams have looked at everything we buy. We put that through multiple risks and took multiple actions — increasing inventory in many cases, localising alternate suppliers, design-to-reduce, creating an intelligence desk so we can act quicker on something that happens,” he said. Telecom companies and tower operators are also reworking operations to reduce exposure to fuel volatility. Players are increasing the use of renewable energy and battery-backed systems to cut dependence on diesel, a major operating cost.

Soumen Ray, chief financial officer (CFO) of Bharti Enterprises, said the group was transitioning towards “high-powered batteries and renewable power” to improve cost efficiencies. Vodafone Idea CFO Tejas Mehta said the company was accelerating electrification of its networks and reducing diesel dependence. In May, the telecom operator acquired a 26 per cent stake in MTK Quantum Green Energy Pvt Ltd, which is developing a captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu. Indus Towers, meanwhile, increased the number of sites with solar-power access to 42,400 as of March 2026, up by about 2,500 from the previous quarter. “Diesel consumption at our sites reduced by about 7 per cent year-on-year in Q4 FY26,” MD and CEO Prachur Sah said during the company’s earnings call.