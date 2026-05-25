On the growth front, Paradigm is maintaining flexibility in launch calendars and renegotiating certain acquisitions and deals to align with the evolving macroeconomic environment.
Sheth Realty, too, is reworking costs and sourcing strategies. Chintan Sheth, chairman and MD, said higher fuel and LPG prices, along with rising costs of steel, aluminium, and tiles, could increase overall project costs by 10-15 per cent.
“We are looking at absorbing the cost into the company’s bottom line and working on optimisation through cost rationalisation,” Sheth said. The company is also altering design specifications and shifting towards materials that are more readily available and locally sourced.