MP receives ₹1,550 crore investment proposals for Gwalior telecom zone

The Madhya Pradesh government presented a roadmap of new investment opportunities for the country’s first dedicated Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ), being developed in Gwalior, during a Round Table Conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that, due to the state government's industry-friendly policies over the past two and a half years, Madhya Pradesh has received unprecedented investment proposals from India and abroad. He said the first investor round-table meeting, held in Delhi, had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 3,500 crore, with the potential to generate 12,000 jobs. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh offers the cheapest electricity in the country, skilled human resources, better law and order, and a partnership-based work culture for investors. The government is also providing wage support for employment-based industries for five to 10 years.

Yadav said, “Dhar’s PM MITRA Park, Babai-Mohasa’s Electrical Equipment Park, and now Gwalior’s Telecom Manufacturing Zone will give a new direction to the state’s industrial identity.” He urged industrialists to make Madhya Pradesh a reliable partner in their business expansion. Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has become the world’s second-largest telecom market by capacity. The country has more than 500 million 5G subscribers and produces 330 million mobile phones annually. He added that investors in Gwalior TMZ will get plug-and-play facilities, electricity at Rs 2 per unit, monthly employment incentives of Rs 5,000 per employee, and training assistance of Rs 13,000. He noted that 17 companies had expressed interest in investing after the Delhi roadshow.

Telecom Secretary Amit Agarwal said that Gwalior’s TMZ will be the country’s first dedicated telecom manufacturing zone, which will develop a world-class testing and manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen India’s position in the global supply chain. Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi said that 170 acres of land is available for the first phase in Gwalior, with a proposed expansion to 400 acres in the second phase. Investors will receive benefits such as up to 50 per cent capital subsidy, annual lease at Rs 1 per square metre, 100 per cent stamp duty reimbursement, concessions in electricity and water charges, research and development (R&D) support, and export incentives.