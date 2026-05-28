MSME drugmakers to face up to 5% profit pressure over West Asia hit
Prolonged West Asia disruptions are raising freight, raw material and energy costs, intensifying pressure on smaller Indian pharmaceutical manufacturersSanket Koul New Delhi
Prolonged West Asia disruptions are raising freight, raw material and energy costs, intensifying pressure on smaller Indian pharmaceutical manufacturersSanket Koul New Delhi
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 8:02 PM IST