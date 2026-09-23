MSME lending may reach ₹2.6 trillion in July-December 2026: FlexiLoans

Lending to small businesses is likely to touch Rs 2.4-2.6 trillion during July-December 2026, according to the MSME Pulse report by FlexiLoans, owing to a sharper consumption cycle, a compressed festive calendar and rising digital commerce across non-metro markets.

The broader MSME credit portfolio is expected to cross Rs 50 trillion by December 2026, supported by a projected 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in online festive gross merchandise value (GMV) to Rs 1.50-1.55 trillion. The number of online shoppers is expected to rise to 180-185 million from around 160 million in 2025.

Deepak Jain, co-founder, FlexiLoans.com, said, “The 2026 festive cycle is shaping up differently from previous years. Consumption is already underway, digital commerce is expanding deeper into non-metro markets and MSMEs need to finance inventory ahead of the demand they expect to capture. NBFCs have become the primary engine for small-ticket, unsecured MSME credit. At FlexiLoans, our focus remains on using technology and data-led underwriting to make this capital accessible to MSMEs across India.”

According to the report, there is a structural shift in small-ticket credit, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) outpacing public sector banks (PSBs). NBFCs now hold 46 per cent of Rs 2-5 lakh, 45 per cent of Rs 5-10 lakh and 54 per cent of Rs 10-25 lakh business loans. This transition is enabled by alternative underwriting models that assess GST returns, bank statements and digital payment signals alongside traditional credit scores. During July-December, FlexiLoans expects to disburse Rs 1,700-1,900 crore and receive around 20 lakh loan applications, with October, the peak festive month, expected to generate more than Rs 350 crore in disbursements. Cumulative disbursements are expected to reach approximately Rs 14,500 crore by December 2026. FlexiLoans serves more than 70,000 MSMEs in over 19,000 pin codes across India and has championed access to capital for underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets by using alternative data sources.