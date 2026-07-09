Mumbai's coastal luxury redevelopment pipeline reaches ₹6,000 crore: JLL

Mumbai's coastal luxury residential redevelopment pipeline has reached a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 6,000 crore, with 75-80 redevelopment projects expected to come to market over the next eight to nine quarters as improving infrastructure boosts demand for waterfront living, according to real estate consultancy JLL.

The projects, spread across Mumbai's coastline, comprise more than 250 residential units, said Ritesh Mehta, senior director, residential advisory services, India, JLL.

As demand for larger homes and waterfront living continues to grow, improving infrastructure is positioning Mumbai's coastal and creek-facing micro-markets across the western suburbs as the city's next residential growth corridor, according to the report.

Localities such as Bandra, Juhu, Worli and South Mumbai command a lifestyle premium because of their proximity to the sea. However, JLL said the value of several coastal locations was historically constrained by poor connectivity. As Mumbai's infrastructure network expands, coastal and creek-facing micro-markets across the western suburbs are witnessing renewed investor interest. Markets such as Bandra, Juhu and Worli have already absorbed a significant share of Mumbai's luxury housing demand. The next opportunity is expected to emerge further north across locations such as Malad, Borivali and the extended western corridor, where larger land parcels, waterfront views and infrastructure upgrades are creating opportunities for premium residential development.

The combination of open views, improving accessibility and increasing participation from Grade A developers is creating a new phase of residential growth beyond established luxury hubs. JLL noted that the western suburbs historically faced connectivity constraints, with attractive coastal locations often requiring longer travel times. The Mumbai Coastal Road has significantly improved connectivity, reducing travel time between Worli and Marine Drive from around 35-40 minutes to less than 10-15 minutes under normal traffic conditions. Further north, the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link is expected to strengthen connectivity along the western coastline by reducing travel time between Versova and Bandra from around 45-60 minutes to 10-15 minutes.