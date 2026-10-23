Mumbai property registrations fall 25% during Navratri, first dip in 3 yrs

Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said, “Navratri registrations have moderated against the high base set last year, but the daily figures offer a more measured view of the market activity. Registrations per working day remained above 2024 levels in 2026, while revenue has declined less sharply than transaction volumes. Together, these trends suggest that Mumbai's housing market continues to see buyer participation, even as festive-period activity normalises.”
The consultancy said the smaller decline in revenue relative to registrations suggests that the value mix of transactions may have supported collections.
Interestingly, Shraddh, a 15- to 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar traditionally considered inauspicious for large purchases, recorded a marginal uptick in property registrations, with 3,419 units registered during the period, up from 3,368 in 2025 and 3,216 in 2024. However, revenue from registrations during the period declined to ₹255 crore from ₹265 crore in 2025, although it remained higher than the ₹219 crore recorded in 2024.