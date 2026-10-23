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Mumbai property registrations fall 25% during Navratri, first dip in 3 yrs

Mumbai recorded 4,680 property registrations during Navratri 2026, down from 6,238 a year ago, while registration revenue declined 15 per cent to ₹499 crore, Knight Frank said

real estate
premium
Akshat Ayush
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
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Property registrations in Mumbai, India's prime real estate market, declined 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the nine days of Navratri (October 11 to 19, 2026), marking the first such decline in three years, as buyer participation moderated at the start of the festive season, according to a report released on Friday by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.
 
Revenue from registrations in the city also fell 15 per cent to ₹499 crore compared with the corresponding period last year. In both 2024 and 2025, revenue from registrations exceeded ₹500 crore, at ₹502 crore and ₹587 crore, respectively.
 
During Navratri last year, the city recorded 6,238 property registrations, while this year the number fell to 4,680. This meant that the average number of registrations per working day moderated to 669 units in 2026 from 693 units during Navratri 2025. However, the 2026 figure remained above the 2024 level of 650 units registered per working day.
 
Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said, “Navratri registrations have moderated against the high base set last year, but the daily figures offer a more measured view of the market activity. Registrations per working day remained above 2024 levels in 2026, while revenue has declined less sharply than transaction volumes. Together, these trends suggest that Mumbai's housing market continues to see buyer participation, even as festive-period activity normalises.”
 
The consultancy said the smaller decline in revenue relative to registrations suggests that the value mix of transactions may have supported collections.
 
Interestingly, Shraddh, a 15- to 16-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar traditionally considered inauspicious for large purchases, recorded a marginal uptick in property registrations, with 3,419 units registered during the period, up from 3,368 in 2025 and 3,216 in 2024. However, revenue from registrations during the period declined to ₹255 crore from ₹265 crore in 2025, although it remained higher than the ₹219 crore recorded in 2024.
 
Meanwhile, according to a report by Magicbricks Research, housing demand across India's residential property market grew by more than 8 per cent during July-September 2026, with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad emerging as the stronger-performing markets.
 
The report added that premium housing continued to attract buyers in markets such as Bengaluru, Noida and Greater Noida, while property prices increased marginally across markets. Mumbai and Chennai were among the markets that recorded stronger appreciation.
   

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Topics :propertynavratriReal Estate

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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