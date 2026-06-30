Mumbai records over 80,000 property registrations in H1 2026: Report

Mumbai city recorded 80,221 property registrations in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), contributing ₹6,968 crore to the state exchequer, according to registration data collated and analysed by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

The city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded its strongest first-half performance since 2013, Knight Frank said.

The registrations, including both primary and secondary transactions, marked a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Stamp duty collections from these transactions rose 4 per cent YoY.

In June 2026, Mumbai is expected to record 13,302 property registrations, up 15 per cent YoY. This would mark the highest number of property registrations for the month of June in the past 14 years, highlighting the continued strength of the city's residential market.

The Maharashtra government is expected to collect ₹1,077 crore in stamp duty revenue during June, up 4 per cent YoY, suggesting a shift in the transaction mix, with a relatively higher share of registrations in the mid-market segment compared with the previous year. On a sequential basis, property registrations are expected to rise 7 per cent over May 2026, while stamp duty collections are likely to increase 2 per cent. Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said: "Mumbai's residential market has maintained its strong momentum, with June 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in the past 14 years. This performance has been achieved despite a high base from last year and underscores the resilience of end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence. The market's strength is further reflected in H1 2026 registrations, which continued to grow over an already robust first half of 2025."