Mumbai property registrations rise 6% in April 2026, best in 14 years

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) is set to record 13,864 property registrations in April 2026, up 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

This was the best-ever April for the city in the past 14 years, signalling continued end-user demand. The state exchequer is projected to collect over ₹1,114 crore in stamp duty revenue in April 2026, up 1 per cent YoY due to a shift in the transaction mix. The registration data includes both new sales and re-sales.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director (MD), Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilient momentum, with April 2026 registering the strongest performance for any April in over a decade. This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base. While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust.”

Month-on-month, registrations declined by 13 per cent in April 2026, while revenue collections dropped by 27 per cent. “The sequential moderation is largely seasonal, following elevated March closures, and does not detract from Mumbai’s structural strength and long-term attractiveness as one of India’s most compelling residential markets,” Baijal added. Historically, both property registrations and revenue collections tend to soften in April, reflecting seasonal moderation after typically strong transaction momentum recorded in March, Knight Frank India noted. Industry stakeholders noted that Mumbai’s record April registrations reflect resilient end-user demand, a growing preference for value-driven and mid-segment homes, and sustained confidence in quality, well-connected housing despite seasonal moderation.

Kamlesh Thakur, president, Naredco Maharashtra and co-founder & MD, Srishti Group, said, “The 6 per cent YoY growth on an already elevated base reflects strong underlying fundamentals. While stamp duty collections have remained largely stable, this indicates a shift in the transaction mix towards mid-segment housing, which is a healthy sign for long-term market sustainability. The seasonal moderation after March is expected and does not dilute the positive momentum we are witnessing.” Ram Naik, co-founder & chief executive officer, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “The marginal growth in stamp duty collections suggests buyers are becoming more value-conscious, with a tilt towards practical ticket sizes.”