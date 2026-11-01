Mumbai property registrations rise 9% in October, stamp duty up 13%

Property registrations in Mumbai, India's largest real estate market, recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in October, despite the Shraddh period and fewer registration days during Navratri, sustaining demand ahead of Diwali.

The data came from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps and was analysed by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

Overall, property registrations reached 12,690 units, compared with 11,649 in the corresponding month last year.

Meanwhile, stamp duty collections stood at ₹1,173 crore, reflecting 13 per cent YoY growth, compared with ₹1,040 crore collected by the government in October last year.

Commenting on the city's performance, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and depth. October's performance is encouraging because it was achieved despite the overlap of Shraddh and a shorter effective registration period during Navratri. The ability of the market to deliver year-on-year growth reflects the strength of end-user demand and sustained confidence among homebuyers."

Shraddh is traditionally considered an off-period for property transactions, while Navratri holidays mean fewer operational days for property registration. The consultancy said that despite these factors, the market delivered higher registration volumes and revenue collections than in October 2025, highlighting the resilience of homebuyer sentiment and the depth of underlying demand. During the Shraddh period, which ran from September 26 to October 10, Mumbai recorded 3,419 property registrations, up 2 per cent from the corresponding period last year. During the nine-day Navratri period, property registrations stood at 4,680 units, lower than in 2025. However, the comparison was affected by fewer registration days during Navratri in 2026, while daily registrations remained broadly stable.