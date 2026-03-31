Mumbai records best March in 14 years with over 15,500 registrations

Mumbai city (area under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC jurisdiction) recorded 15,516 property registrations in March 2026, the highest monthly registration for March in 14 years, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India. The registrations in March 2026 generated over ₹1,492 crore in stamp duty revenue for the state exchequer. The registrations include both new sales and re-sales. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, registrations remained flat. March 2025 saw 15,501 property registrations. Stamp duty collections, however, were lower by 6 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily reflecting a shift in transaction mix.

On a sequential basis, activity strengthened notably as the financial year drew to a close. Registrations rose 19 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M). At the same time, stamp duty collections increased by 32 per cent M-o-M, indicating sustained end-user demand supported by stable macroeconomic conditions, ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and positive buyer sentiment, Knight Frank added. Residential properties continued to dominate, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total registrations. Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market has demonstrated a notable growth. March 2026 registrations surpassed last year’s already-elevated base to record the strongest March in over a decade. This growth reiterates the depth of end-user demand in the city.”

Baijal said the momentum is particularly evident in the mid-income segment, where aspiring homeowners are actively upgrading to better quality housing within accessible price bands. “While variations in stamp duty collections reflect a shift in ticket size mix, the steady rise in transaction volumes highlights a structurally-healthy market,” he added. The market witnessed a clear shift towards the mid-segment in March 2026, with the share of properties priced between ₹1 and 2 crore increasing to 38 per cent from 32 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, the sub-₹1 crore segment declined from 46 per cent to 39 per cent, indicating a gradual move away from entry-level housing.

Higher-ticket segments remained largely stable, with the ₹2–5 crore and over ₹5 crore categories holding steady at 17 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Rohan Khatau, director, CCI Projects, said, “According to data on March home sales, demand for luxury and premium homes remains stable. Despite the current geopolitical tensions, sentiment in India is not deeply affected. Buyers continue to opt for quality homes and invest in tangible assets like real estate. According to recent projections by India Ratings, demand for premium housing is expected to be resilient. Along with end-users, there is a likely rise in investor demand as real estate may gain prominence as a safe-haven asset for Indians amid the ongoing uncertainties.”

Apartments up to 1,000 square feet continued to dominate registrations in March 2026, accounting for 85 per cent of total transactions. Within this, the 500–1,000 square feet segment strengthened its lead, increasing share to 47 per cent from 44 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, units below 500 square feet saw a marginal decline in their share from 40 per cent to 38 per cent. And, the share of larger unit categories — 1,000-2,000 square feet and over 2,000 square feet — remained unchanged at 12 and 3 per cent, respectively. Residential activity in March 2026 remained concentrated in the suburban markets, which continued to account for the bulk of the transactions. The Western Suburbs further strengthened their dominance, with their share increasing to 56 per cent from 49 per cent a year earlier, reinforcing their position as Mumbai’s most-active housing corridor.