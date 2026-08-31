Mumbai's August property registrations hit 14-year high: Knight Frank India

Mumbai city, covering the area under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, is projected to have recorded 12,503 property registrations in August 2026, an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest for the month in over 14 years.

The findings are based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, as analysed by property consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

The Maharashtra government is expected to collect Rs 1,123 crore in stamp duty during the month, marking a 12 per cent YoY rise, reflecting sustained homebuyer demand despite a high base, Knight Frank noted.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “While registration and stamp duty collections have moderated sequentially, their strong YoY growth underscores the continued strength and resilience of underlying housing demand. The increase in activity, alongside higher stamp duty collections compared to the same period last year, points to sustained homebuyer interest across the market. As buyers become more discerning, well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain attractive. Mumbai's economic depth, employment base and long-term investment appeal will continue to support residential demand.”