Myntra customer base grows 30% in 2026, eyes 100 million monthly users

Online fashion retail firm Myntra’s customer base has expanded 30 per cent in the current calendar year so far, while order volume has grown over 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) since April 2026, Sharon Pais, head of Myntra, said.

Pais said this is the highest customer growth since the pandemic and the platform expects to reach 100 million monthly active users this festival season. She attributed the momentum to premium and diverse offerings, beauty, investments in technology and faster delivery, and growing Gen Z adoption. Pais took charge of Myntra in April this year.

Myntra’s flagship Big Fashion Festival, which began on October 8, recorded a 4 times rise in demand over business-as-usual (BAU) levels in its first 24 hours, the company said. Tier-II and Tier-III cities contributed more than half of first-day orders, while average order value exceeded last year’s opening-day level as shoppers traded up to premium products.

“Gen Z accounts for around half of our customers and is central to how we shape our selection and shopping experience,” she said. According to Pais, more than 100 million Gen Z consumers in India shop online for lifestyle, and Myntra is focusing on trends to deepen its reach among them. FWD, Myntra’s trend-led offering, brings refreshed trends at value. “We have to serve a diverse consumer base across India, with different preferences, aspirations and shopping occasions. Understanding those diverse needs helps us decide which brands to bring to customers, how to personalise their experience and where faster delivery can address their needs,” Pais said.

Myntra’s beauty and personal care business is growing at nearly double the pace of the online beauty market, she said. The category spans more than 5,000 brands and around 1.75 lakh stock keeping units (SKUs), including global, Korean beauty and ingredient-led brands. “Beauty gives us another important entry point into the customer’s lifestyle needs. The opportunity is to build on that first purchase, deepen engagement across categories and increase customer lifetime value,” she said. Myntra’s brand base has grown nearly four-fold since 2024 to more than 30,000, including over 4,000 direct-to-consumer and emerging brands and more than 500 international brands, Pais said.

The company has announced several AI initiatives for shoppers and sellers. As selection expands, Pais said, technology helps customers find what is relevant and make confident purchase decisions. For brands and sellers, it supports demand planning and faster onboarding and cataloguing, helping them respond more effectively to demand, she said. Myntra’s rapid delivery service M-Now operates in more than 12 cities, and the platform delivers nearly 50 per cent of its total orders within 48 hours across 600 cities, she said. Demand prediction helps stock the right products locally to support faster delivery. “Speed has to come with the selection customers expect from Myntra. Bringing together brands, local availability and technology allows us to serve more shopping occasions,” she said.