Drug companies seek NPPA price revision for cancer drugs amid shortage

Oncology drug manufacturer Naprod Life Sciences has sought a revision in the ceiling prices of chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and carboplatin, saying soaring platinum prices, higher import duties and regulatory hurdles have made production financially unsustainable, contributing to a growing shortage of the medicines across India.

The development comes as several hospitals and cancer centres have reported difficulties in procuring supplies of cisplatin and carboplatin, two of the most widely used chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of ovarian, cervical, lung, head and neck, bladder, and testicular cancers. The shortage has raised concerns over potential disruptions to treatment schedules for cancer patients, as the drugs remain a backbone of many curative and palliative treatment regimens.

"The shortage of cisplatin and carboplatin is primarily driven by a steep increase in platinum prices," said Mohan Jain, director, Naprod Life Sciences. According to the company, platinum prices have risen from around ₹2,000 per gram in June 2025 to nearly ₹5,000 per gram currently, representing the sharpest increase seen in more than 15 years. Jain said the shortage began around mid-2025 and has persisted since then. While recent geopolitical disruptions in West Asia have added pressure to global supply chains, the underlying problem stems from the sharp rise in platinum prices and challenges associated with importing the raw material required to manufacture the drugs.

According to the company, platinum-based raw material is largely imported and requires a special government permit, a process that currently takes three to four months. At the same time, cisplatin and carboplatin are subject to price controls under the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), limiting manufacturers' ability to pass on rising input costs. "The raw material cost is often close to the selling price of the finished product," Jain said, adding that this has made production increasingly difficult for manufacturers. The company also cited an increase in platinum import duty to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent earlier, as well as the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, as factors worsening production economics.