Natco Pharma to invest $14 mn in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it is investing $14 million (over ₹130 crore) in eGenesis Inc, a US-based biotechnology firm, through its two subsidiaries.

As part of the transaction, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc will invest $9.5 million and Natco Pharma South Africa Proprietary Ltd $4.5 million in eGenesis through convertible promissory notes, the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure, it added.

In 2024, Natco Pharma had invested $8 million in eGenesis, Inc through preferred stock. The total investment made by it in eGenesis, Inc now stands at $22 million, the company said.