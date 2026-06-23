National developers expand footprint in Delhi-NCR housing market

National developers have increased their presence in the Delhi-NCR realty market, with their share in new supply quadrupling in the last four years — from 3 per cent in 2022 to over 13 per cent by the end of 2025.

According to a report by realty consultancy firm Anarock, NCR has shifted towards a more institutionalised and brand-driven residential real estate landscape, attracting national players such as Godrej Properties, Prestige, Sobha and the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to increase their presence there.

Major infrastructure projects in the region, such as the Dwarka Expressway, Noida International Airport and metro expansions, have also played a part in reshaping connectivity and unlocking new residential corridors with long-term potential.

"Residential demand from both end-users and investors is led by premium and luxury housing in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and New Gurugram. While end-user demand matches it in most precincts, investor activity is a prime demand driver in NCR," said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock. The report added that while regional players continue to dominate this market, large and listed developers from beyond NCR are now actively participating in its ongoing housing market evolution. “Of approximately 25,355 residential units launched in NCR in 2022, national developers contributed just 3 per cent, or less than 700 units. In 2025, out of the 61,775 units launched in the entire region, nearly 8,100 units were by national players,” Kumar said.

He added that increasing participation from non-NCR developers reflects the market’s increasing institutionalisation, as well as homebuyers’ growing preference for trusted brands with strong execution capabilities. National players have collectively launched over 15,130 units across 30 residential projects in Delhi-NCR between 2022 and Q1 2026. Geographically, Gurugram remains their most preferred destination, accounting for 47 per cent of the total new supply in NCR by these national players, followed by Ghaziabad with 27 per cent, Noida (13 per cent) and Greater Noida (12 per cent). Among them, Godrej Properties has emerged as the most active, accounting for over 47 per cent of the total units launched by the analysed developers and establishing a strong presence across Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida.