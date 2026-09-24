Navitas Solar to invest ₹10,000 crore in five years across value chain

Surat-based module manufacturer Navitas Solar today announced it will invest ₹10,000 crore over five years to set up facilities covering the entire solar value chain, including solar cells, ingots, wafers, battery energy storage and solar power generation projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The company said the investment roadmap is a significant step in its evolution from a solar module manufacturer into a more deeply integrated clean energy company, and it wants to strengthen its presence in both the upstream and downstream segments of the renewable energy value chain.

This will include focusing on building domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply-chain resilience and participating in the development of large-scale renewable energy assets. "As part of the expansion, Navitas Solar is already progressing with a 2.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Sisodara, Gujarat, with Phase I involving an investment of around ₹1,200 crore," the company said.

The company is also developing pilot lines for ingot and wafer manufacturing, which are intended to build technical capabilities and create a foundation for future scale-up. The cell manufacturing facility is targeted to become operational by July 2027. As part of its plans to expand beyond manufacturing into renewable energy generation and energy storage, Navitas is developing two solar parks with capacities of 200 MW and 25 MW, respectively, under EPC and independent power producer (IPP) models in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, the company is entering the energy storage segment with a planned 5 GWh battery energy storage facility in Vadodara, further strengthening its capabilities across the clean energy ecosystem. "We want to participate across the value chain and build capabilities that enable us to contribute meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition. Our planned ₹10,000 crore investment over the next five years is a reflection of this ambition," said Ankit Singhania, Director, Navitas Solar.