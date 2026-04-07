NBFCs flag rise in MSME delinquencies as Iran war disrupts supply chains

Operating conditions have also been affected by disruptions across industrial clusters, including fuel shortages, labour constraints, and production slowdowns. In some pockets, these challenges have led to partial shutdowns.

In Tamil Nadu, nearly 30 per cent of MSMEs in certain regions have shut operations due to input shortages, according to a report by Nomura. “MSME-focused NBFCs will be among the first to be impacted. As supply chains are disrupted, vehicle fleet operators — and, in turn, vehicle financiers — will also see stress,” the report noted.