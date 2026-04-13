NBFCs set for healthy Q4 profit growth; funding costs, risks in focus

“In terms of growth and AUM, numbers should be fairly healthy. There could be some compression in margins as yields remain elevated in Q4, but beyond that, we do not see any major negatives for the quarter,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings at ICRA. “Q1FY27 will be more interesting, as it will be four months since the Iran conflict. How things evolve over the next one to two months will be critical,” he added.