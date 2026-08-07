The authors, however, argue that Bihar's relatively low official rate of crimes against women — about 15 per 1,00,000 population in 2022, versus a national average of roughly 31 — likely reflects under-reporting rather than genuine safety, noting that 82 per cent of women who experienced violence according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data never reported it to any authority, and only 2 per cent approached the police. The authors caution that this makes trends in the official numbers, including the post-2016 rise cited above, difficult to interpret as a clean measure of actual incidence.