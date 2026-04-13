NCLAT adjourns hearing on Vedanta plea against selection of Adani's JAL bid

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday adjourned its hearing over mining giant Vedanta Group's petitions against the selection of Adani Enterprises' bid for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

The insolvency appellate tribunal adjourned the hearing on account of a change in the composition of the bench, which was hearing the two appeals filed by Vedanta Ltd. The change has been made due to the unavailability of a member of the bench.

NCLAT will decide the date for the next hearing shortly.

Vedanta has filed two petitions, challenging the March 17 order by the Allahabad bench of NCLT, which approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's ₹14,535-crore bid to acquire JAL through the insolvency process.