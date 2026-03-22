NCLT allows withdrawal of insolvency process against ATS Knightsbridge

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed withdrawal of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRP) against realty company ATS Heights Private Limited over the development of its Noida-based Knightsbridge luxury housing project.

In its order dated March 13, the tribunal allowed withdrawal of CIRP following an amicable settlement with lenders under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The insolvency proceedings against ATS Heights were initiated under Section 7 of the IBC by ASK Trusteeship Services Private Limited, with the latter citing an alleged default worth ₹285 crore and ₹47 crore to lenders by the promoters. The application was admitted by the NCLT on April 22, 2024, leading to the commencement of CIRP and appointment of an interim resolution professional. Subsequently, the admission order was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which stayed further insolvency proceedings in May 2024.

However, the NCLAT permitted construction activities to continue under supervision to safeguard the interests of homebuyers. Following this, a settlement was reached between the parties, after which ATS filed an application to seek the withdrawal of the CIRP. ATS said that the move now restores control of the project, enabling it to proceed with construction and delivery timelines in accordance with applicable regulatory conditions. “The withdrawal of ATS Knightsbridge from CIRP pursuant to the Section 12A settlement marks an important new chapter for the project and for ATS Group,” said ATS Group Chairman Getamber Anand. “Our focus now is on restoring confidence, elevating the product experience, and positioning Knightsbridge as a truly exceptional luxury residence in NCR,” he added.

The group plans to hand over the project in 18 to 24 months, subject to conditions such as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). “The largest advantage is the project is at an advanced construction stage, with structures of all five towers ready or close to completion,” the developer said. It added that this distinction is expected to form the core of the project’s next phase. “In a market where affluent buyers are increasingly seeking rarity, space, discretion and long-term asset quality, ATS Knightsbridge is being projected as a residential address with a more focused luxury identity,” the group said.