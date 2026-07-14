NCLT clears 78 resolution plans involving ₹5,518 cr in June quarter

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved 78 resolution plans involving a total amount of Rs 5,517.66 crore in the three months ended June.

It also marked the "highest-ever first quarter performance in terms of approval of resolution plans since the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)," the tribunal said in a report.

The IBC provides for time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets and the final resolution is approved by the tribunal.

In the June quarter, the tribunal cleared 78 resolution plans that involved a total amount of Rs 5,517.66 crore, the report said.

Till June 30 this year, the tribunal has given its nod for 1,628 resolution plans, involving an aggregate approved value of over Rs 4.78 lakh crore. "As on June 30, 2026, 349 applications seeking approval of resolution plans continued to remain pending before different benches of the NCLT, while 38 matters had already been heard and reserved for orders," the report on its website said. Apart from the principal bench and the New Delhi bench, the tribunal has benches in Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Kochi and Mumbai. As on July 13, the tribunal was functioning with President, 26 Judicial Members, and 25 Technical Members as on July 13.