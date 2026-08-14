NCR developers seek project timeline relief from UP, Delhi, Haryana Reras

Delhi National Capital Region (NCR)-based realty developers have written to the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (Reras) of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Haryana to allow timeline extensions for completion of registered real estate projects to counter any delays caused by the West Asia conflict.

This comes after a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) advisory to state Reras classified the West Asia conflict as a war for the purpose of invoking force majeure clauses.

In its letter dated August 13, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai NCR) has asked the Reras of Delhi, UP and the Panchkula wing of Haryana to swiftly implement the MoHUA advisory.