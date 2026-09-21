Nearly 40% of coal power plants running critically low on fuel: Govt data

Nearly 40% of India's coal-fired power plants are operating with critically ​low fuel stocks due to a surge in ​power demand amid hotter-than-usual weather linked to El Niño, government ‌data showed on Monday.

The number of power plants with critically low coal stocks of less than 25% of the required inventory or only able to generate power for less than three days rose sharply to 74 as of September 19 from about 60 plants last week, data from the Central Electricity Authority that is updated daily showed.

India's peak power demand, a measure of the maximum electricity ‌requirement, has been hovering between 230 gigawatts and 250 gigawatts in the past week.