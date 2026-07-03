Nestle India sees strong growth opportunity in rural markets: CMD

FMCG major Nestle India is pinning its growth ambitions on the rural and semi urban markets, where aspirations are rising and the next wave of long-term consumption is being shaped, said its Chairman & Managing Director Manish Tiwary.

India remains a market of immense opportunity, where consumption growth will increasingly be driven by deeper household penetration, wider distribution and stronger engagement with consumers across geographies, said Tiwary while addressing shareholders at 67th annual general meeting (AGM) of Nestle India.

However, he also emphasised on the importance of understanding India's diverse consumer landscape and said the company remains focused on customer-centricity and tailoring offerings to varied consumer needs.

"India is not one market and it is certainly not one consumer. It is dozens of markets layered on top of each other by income, geography, language, aspirations, habit and taste. The opportunity ahead of us is not just to serve the India that already knows us well," he said. Tiwary also said financial year 2025-26 was a challenging period for India's consumption economy as food inflation influenced consumer behaviour beyond pricing consideration. "FY26 was not a straightforward year for India's consumption economy. Food inflation shaped household choices in ways that went far beyond price," he said. Families adjusted pack sizes, buying frequency and category preferences amid inflationary pressures, while rural demand, though improving, remained linked to monsoon performance and farm incomes. Urban demand remained resilient but varied across income groups.

Besides, globally, energy costs, freight disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty continued to move input costs in ways that required constant attention, he said. Despite these headwinds, Tiwary said Nestle India responded with "discipline, focus and clarity", adding that more Indian households purchased Nestle products during the year than ever before. "Last year, more Indian households chose Nestle than ever before," he said, noting that the company delivered its highest-ever domestic sales of ₹23,071.5 crore, supported by double-digit volume-led growth and market share gains. Tiwary said Nestle's priority is to drive penetration-led volume growth. "A sustainable growth in a country as large and dynamic as India must come from reaching more households and the frequency with which consumers choose our brands," he said adding Nestle India has been expanding its distribution footprint and deepening its presence across geographies.

The Nestle India head further said rural markets represent a significant long-term opportunity as aspirations rise and consumption patterns evolve. "This is especially true in rural markets where aspirations are rising and where the next wave of long-term consumption is being shaped," he said. To strengthen its reach, Nestle India has added about 5.2 lakh outlets across urban, semi-urban and rural markets since April 2023, helping expand access to its portfolio across geographies. Nestle India is making deliberate investments in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, premiumisation, technology and capacity expansion. "Over the next several years, we are making deliberate, thought-through bets. First, on expanding our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where consumption is rising faster than in metros," he said.