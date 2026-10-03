Nestle's low-fat dairy whitener used at Hotel Lalit found 'unsafe' : FSSAI

A sample of "low-fat dairy whitener" manufactured by Nestle India, drawn from the premises of Hotel Lalit in Connaught Place in the national capital, has been found "unsafe and substandard", the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

In a post on social media, the food regulator said a sample was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit), Connaught Place, New Delhi.

According to the FSSAI, the report of the food analyst's laboratory declared the product "substandard" and "unsafe", indicating non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the food business operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action, the regulator said. A notice has also been issued to Bharat Hotels Ltd over the non-compliant product.