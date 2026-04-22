FDI firms' net sales growth slows to 8.7% in FY25 from 9.4%: RBI data

Net sales growth of the select FDI companies moderated to 8.7 per cent in 2024-25 from 9.4 per cent in the previous year, according to the RBI data on finances of foreign direct investment firms.

The central bank on Wednesday released the data relating to the financial performance of non-government non-financial (NGNF) foreign direct investment (FDI) companies in India during 2024-25 based on audited annual accounts of 3,100 companies, which reported in the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) format.

"Industry wise, net sales growth of services sector marginally increased to 12.7 per cent from 12.2 per cent in the previous year, while for manufacturing sector it decelerated to 5.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent in the previous year," the RBI said.

Companies with direct investment from Singapore, the US and Mauritius accounted for more than half of the sample companies. Japan, the Netherlands and the UK were other major direct investment sources in India. Majority of the sample companies belonged to manufacturing and services sectors, within services sector more than one third of companies belong to information and communication industries, it said. With moderate growth in sales and rising expenses, operating profit growth slowed to 10.7 per cent in 2024-25 from 22.1 per cent in the previous year. Private limited FDI companies showed higher profit growth than public limited FDI companies.