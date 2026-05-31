New IIP series overhaul: Tracking structural shifts beyond the base year

A key feature of the new series is the expansion of coverage beyond the traditional mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors. For the first time, the revised IIP is proposed to include gas supply and water supply, sewerage and waste management, while also broadening mining coverage to minor minerals and rare earth minerals. It will also offer greater granularity by publishing separate indices for renewable and non-renewable electricity generation, fuel minerals, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals, gas supply, and water and waste services.