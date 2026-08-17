Mopshop Distribution IPO: ₹27.26-crore SME issue opens on August 19

Facility management supplies firm Mopshop Distribution is looking to use its Rs 27.26-crore initial public offering (IPO) to strengthen its balance sheet and build capacity for its next phase of growth.

The company's fixed-price public issue will open for subscription on August 19 and close on August 21. The IPO price has been set at Rs 138 per equity share.

Shares of Mopshop Distribution are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on August 26, according to a company statement.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 15.01 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.75 lakh shares by a promoter.

A bulk of the fresh issue proceeds â€“ Rs 11.98 crore â€“ will go towards repayment of loans. Another Rs 2.60 crore is earmarked for purchase of commercial vehicles for transportation and logistical purposes, while Rs 1.05 crore will be utilised to fund a rooftop grid solar power plant at the company's warehousing facility in Vasai, Palghar, Maharashtra. A portion of the net proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes. "The IPO will enable us to strengthen our financial position, expand our logistics capabilities through additional commercial vehicles and invest in a rooftop solar power plant, supporting our next phase of growth while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability," Rahul Jain, CEO of Mopshop Distribution Ltd, said.