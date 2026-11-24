Speaking to analysts, Power Grid Chairman Vamsi Ram Mohan Burra said: "After MRC, we see in certain locations things are becoming that much more easier also. Some places it is getting very easy, but then people have to adopt it." He added that when state governments adopt new guidelines in general, it takes some time to realign the state machinery to understand, notify and adopt them. "The moment that is done, we expect there could be better traction," he said.