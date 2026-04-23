New online gaming rules to distinguish e-sports, real-money games: Industry

“Three structural questions remain unresolved — the absence of an independent appellate review mechanism outside MeitY, the lack of a clearly defined threshold for when a game must be re-examined, and the broad scope for rule-making through codes of practice. Addressing these issues would give developers the predictability they need to invest, innovate, and build at scale, ultimately fulfilling the vision the Act itself envisions,” said Manish Agarwal, board member, GDAI (Game Developer Association of India).