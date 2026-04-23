New online gaming rules to distinguish e-sports, real-money games: Industry

It also provides for the formation of a six-member Online Gaming Authority of India. These rules, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will come into effect from May 1.
Companies within the space said that this clarity would further allow them to invest in talent and scale companies further.
“(PROGA) brings much-needed structure to the ecosystem and clearly separates esports from online money gaming, helping address long-standing confusion around the space. For organisations like S8UL, this direction allows us to take a more long-term view — investing in talent, scaling teams, and building globally competitive structures with greater confidence,” said Animesh Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), S8UL, an esports and gaming content brand.