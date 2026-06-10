Gradual progress: India's women gain access, not assets, finds NFHS

Economic indicators, however, present a less encouraging picture. The proportion of women aged 15-49 who worked in the previous 12 months and were paid in cash increased from 24.6 per cent in NFHS-4 to 25.4 per cent in NFHS-5 and 30.8 per cent in NFHS-6. Even after the recent improvement, the gain over the decade amounts to just over 6 pp.