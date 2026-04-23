NGT serves notice on JSW Utkal Steel over alleged groundwater extraction

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has served a notice on JSW Utkal Steel Limited, the Odisha government, and the Centre over allegations of illegal groundwater extraction for its proposed mega steel project near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, bringing fresh environmental scrutiny to one of the state’s largest industrial investments.

The Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT at Kolkata, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (judicial member) and Ishwar Singh (expert member), took cognisance of the matter while hearing a petition filed by environmental activist Dillip Kumar Samantray.

The tribunal, after hearing submissions and examining the materials on record, observed that the application raises substantial environmental questions under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, and directed respondents to file their replies within one month. The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 26.

JSW Utkal Steel Limited is setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant with a capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) crude steel, along with a 10 mtpa cement grinding unit and a 900 MW captive power plant, with an investment of ₹65,000 crore. The project is spread across eight villages, including Polanga, Bayanala Kandha, Gobindapur, Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Jatadhara under Ersama tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district. According to the petition, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had granted environmental clearance (EC) for the project in April 2022. The EC was later revalidated in September 2023 following an earlier NGT order, with a specific and mandatory condition that no groundwater shall be abstracted. The required 2,23,200 KLD water, as per the ministry direction, must be sourced from upstream of Jobra barrage at the Mahanadi river, 87 km from the site.

“But in violation of this vital condition put forth in the EC, JSW Utkal Steel Limited is now engaged in digging hundreds of borewells in the project area, which is spread over 4,004 acres of land, including 437.68 acres of private and 3,566.342 acres of government land, and abstracting groundwater for its project works,” the petition stated. Citing information obtained through the RTI Act from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Bhubaneswar, the petitioner said JSW Utkal Steel had obtained two NOCs from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). While the first was issued on March 25, 2025, for three tubewells, the second was granted on December 23, 2025, for two additional tubewells, both valid for five years.

Serious compliance lapses, such as failure to install tamper-proof digital water flow meters and non-construction of observation wells (piezometers) required for groundwater level monitoring, were flagged in the petition. The petitioner also questioned the legality of granting NOCs by the CGWA when the project’s EC expressly prohibited groundwater extraction. “The land for the project lies in eight villages under three gram panchayats. Abstracting groundwater indiscriminately has a serious impact on the groundwater level of the area and also on the environment,” petitioner’s counsel Akhand conveyed to the tribunal, urging cancellation of the EC as the condition of not abstracting groundwater has been violated by JSW Utkal Steel Limited.