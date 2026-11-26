The central government has amended the model request for proposal (RFP) for national highway engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, which will now link the value of the project a contractor can bid for to its rating and delays in ongoing projects.

An EPC contract is a standard one in which the contractor gets paid entirely by the authority for completion of a project, as against more complex public-private partnership models with revenue-sharing and staggered payment structures.

The last time the RFP document for highway contracts was amended was in 2019.

The move is part of broader reforms the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been attempting amid criticism over the quality of national highways in the past.

The new formula for bid capacity (the maximum value that a player can bid for) now places greater emphasis on delays – the ministry has removed the earlier additional factor for early completion bonus, replacing it with a delay factor (DF).

This replaces the earlier approach based on the best-performing financial year – bid capacity is now calculated based on the average performance over the previous five years. This is aimed at addressing the situation where one strong year, plus a bonus, could carry a weak bidder.