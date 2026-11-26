The new formula for bid capacity (the maximum value that a player can bid for) now places greater emphasis on delays – the ministry has removed the earlier additional factor for early completion bonus, replacing it with a delay factor (DF).
This replaces the earlier approach based on the best-performing financial year – bid capacity is now calculated based on the average performance over the previous five years. This is aimed at addressing the situation where one strong year, plus a bonus, could carry a weak bidder.
A poor rating now scales down a player's complete capacity, rather than merely failing to add to it (the early completion factor in the formula). The move is expected to weed out weak bidders from a pool that has become increasingly competitive over the last few years, leading to aggressive bidding and, often, poor execution.