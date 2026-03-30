NHAI monetises ₹28,307 crore highways in FY26, nears ₹30k crore target

The National Highways Authority of India has realised ₹28,307 crore through a combination of public InvIT, private InvIT, and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) in 2025–26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday.

The ministry has already monetised two bundles of TOT (Bundles 18 and 19) this financial year. A bundle refers to a package of multiple highway projects awarded to a private player to operate and collect toll from.

“With bids received for TOT Bundle-19, which are under technical evaluation, NHAI is well poised to achieve the Government of India’s budgeted target of ₹30,000 crore for current FY 2025–26,” the ministry said.

NHAI has successfully monetised over 310 kilometres (km) of National Highways under InvIT Round-5 as part of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) programme. The InvIT-5 has been awarded to NHIT Western Projects Private Limited for a concession fee of ₹6,367 crore for 20 years — this package includes two key National Highway sections across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, including the 255.9 km-long Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra and the 54.3 km-long Gundugolanu–Chinna Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh. The assets comprise toll plazas such as Nashirabad, Dasarkhed, Taroda Kasba, Kurankhed, and Kalaparru, NHAI said. Monetisation through TOT Bundle-18 raised ₹3,087 crore for the government, which includes the 74.5 km-long Chandikhole–Bhadrak section of NH-16 in Odisha. TOT-18 has been awarded to M/s IRB Chandibhadra Tollway Private Limited for a concession period of 20 years.