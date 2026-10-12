Nine ITIs in Surat, Visakhapatnam to be upgraded with ₹440 cr investment

The Centre, along with the Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh governments, has signed shareholders’ agreements with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) to upgrade nine government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Surat and Visakhapatnam, with an approved investment of Rs 440 crore under the PM-SETU scheme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Monday.

The two projects are among 14 Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) approved under the scheme as of October 3, covering ITI clusters across eight states and one Union Territory, with a proposed investment of Rs 3,446 crore.

PM-SETU is a central scheme aimed at upgrading 1,000 government ITIs through industry partnerships and strengthening five National Skill Training Institutes, with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.

The approved investment includes Rs 240 crore for a cluster of five ITIs in Surat and Rs 200 crore for four ITIs in Visakhapatnam. Under the agreements, separate special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will be established to manage the upgradation and operations of the two clusters. AM/NS India will hold a 51 per cent stake in each SPV, while the Centre and the respective state governments will each hold 24.5 per cent. The projects will focus on modernising workshops and laboratories, introducing new industry-relevant trades, updating curricula, strengthening instructor training and expanding hands-on learning. The company will implement the projects with support from its academic and technical partner, New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), which will assist with curriculum enhancement, training delivery, faculty development and academic innovation.