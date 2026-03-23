Niti Aayog retools Feb 10 transport report after Auto Inc pushback

In early March, companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and JSW MG Motor India opposed the original report. They flagged concerns about proposals that corporate average fuel efficiency norms should favour small petrol cars; the classification of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) and compressed biogas (CBG) vehicles as ZEVs; and assumptions about electric vehicle (EV) emissions.

The revised report makes a key change on xEVs. While the February 10 version grouped strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids broadly, the updated report explicitly states that BEVs will be the “dominant technology” in terms of market penetration, with other technologies likely to see limited adoption. This signals a clearer tilt towards pure EVs in the overall transition pathway.