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Niti Aayog retools Feb 10 transport report after Auto Inc pushback

FFVs and CBG vehicles run on flex fuel (currently ethanol blended with petrol) or bio-gas (currently CBG mixed with compressed natural gas) using internal combustion engines

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In the revised report, the Aayog reduces the distance a battery electric vehicle (BEV) must travel to offset emissions from manufacturing.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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NITI Aayog has quietly revised its February 10 transport sector report, uploading an updated version on its website without a formal announcement after major automobile companies objected to several assumptions and definitions, Business Standard has learnt. 
In the revised report, the Aayog reduces the distance a battery electric vehicle (BEV) must travel to offset emissions from manufacturing. It also introduces a clearer definition of “zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)”, based on lifecycle emissions rather than just tailpipe output. 
The updated report — uploaded a few weeks ago — observes that BEVs will be the primary technology within “electrified vehicles (xEVs)”, a category that includes BEVs, strong hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. 
In early March, companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and JSW MG Motor India opposed the original report. They flagged concerns about proposals that corporate average fuel efficiency norms should favour small petrol cars; the classification of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) and compressed biogas (CBG) vehicles as ZEVs; and assumptions about electric vehicle (EV) emissions. 
The Aayog did not respond to Business Standard’s queries. 
The revised report makes a key change on xEVs. While the February 10 version grouped strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids broadly, the updated report explicitly states that BEVs will be the “dominant technology” in terms of market penetration, with other technologies likely to see limited adoption. This signals a clearer tilt towards pure EVs in the overall transition pathway.
FFVs and CBG vehicles run on flex fuel (currently ethanol-blended petrol) or biogas (currently CBG blended with compressed natural gas) using internal combustion engines (ICEs). 
The report now says that only “beyond 2055” will FFVs and CBG vehicles operate on near-100 per cent ethanol and pure CBG, respectively. This suggests their emissions advantage depends on fuel quality, giving BEVs an edge in the run-up to 2055. 
In the lifecycle emissions section — covering both manufacturing and use — the Aayog moderates its earlier stance on BEVs.  The February version estimated that BEVs would need to run 150,000–200,000 kilometre (km) to offset higher manufacturing emissions. The revised report narrows this to around 150,000 km, indicating EVs become environmentally beneficial sooner. 
The updated report also presents a more balanced comparison between strong hybrids and EVs. While observing that strong hybrids perform well due to lower battery dependence, it is added that studies by the International Council on Clean Transportation and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras show BEVs can have lower lifecycle emissions even under current grid conditions. 
“Considering this mixed and inconclusive evidence, the Aayog has launched a study to develop a lifecycle assessment for EVs versus ICE-based vehicles using a transparent set of assumptions,” the report states. 
Another key change is a formal definition of ZEVs in a footnote. The revised report clarifies that ZEVs are vehicles that achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across their entire lifecycle — including production, energy supply, operation, and end-of-life — rather than just zero tailpipe emissions. This addresses a major industry concern. 
 

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Topics :Niti Aayogtransport sectorIndustry News

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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