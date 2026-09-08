NIXI, APNIC partner to strengthen internet routing security in India

The National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) and the Asia Pacific Internet Community (Apnic) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening network security and supporting efficient internet network operations in India.

As part of the MoU, an Apnic Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) repository mirror will be hosted in India and managed by Nixi.

Having a domestic instance of the Apnic server will help reduce latency and improve network resilience. It will also be important for the validation of IP addresses in India.

“By having an instance of the Apnic server in India is significant. Practically the validations will happen from the server in India, which means it will be much faster and with lower latency and improve resilience of our networks,” said Sushil Pal, joint secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The deployment of an RPKI repository mirror in India will help improve access to routing security information. The MoU will also focus on increasing the adoption of the IPv6 protocol. According to Devesh Tyagi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nixi, IPv6 penetration in India is almost 80 per cent, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. Jia Rong Low, director general, Apnic, said: “India has already demonstrated global leadership in IPv6 adoption, and this partnership with Nixi marks an important next step in improving routing security, contributing to the overall security of India’s internet ecosystem.” He added that Apnic and Nixi will work with network operators to adopt routing security technologies. They will also train and share knowledge that will help build local expertise.