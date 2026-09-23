NLC India raises ₹500 crore through issuance of commercial papers

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said that it has raised ₹500 crore through the issuance of commercial papers.

Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured debt obligations issued by institutions and corporations as an alternative to costlier methods of funding.

The issuance comes as NLC India plans to invest ₹1.25 trillion by 2030 to expand its capacity.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that 10,000 commercial papers of a "face value of ₹500,000 each, aggregating to ₹500 crore have been issued and allotted" on September 22.

NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Navratna public-sector enterprise under the coal ministry, has an installed power-generation capacity of 8,405 MW and mining capacity of 59.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).