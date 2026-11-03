NMDC's iron ore output rises 18% to 5.04 million tonnes in October 2026

NMDC Ltd, the country's largest iron ore producer, reported an 18 per cent year-on-year increase in iron ore production to 5.04 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, up from 4.27 MT in the same month last year.

Cumulative production during April-October of FY27 rose 22 per cent to 32.32 MT, against 26.47 MT in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, disruptions to the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) railway line, which connects NMDC's Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh to evacuation points, temporarily affected dispatches and sales. Sections of the railway route were washed away following heavy monsoon rains in September and October, disrupting the transportation of iron ore for nearly a month.