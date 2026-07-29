No address yet for Tata Power's Odisha nuclear plant as site awaits nod

“Land finalisation is advanced in MP, Odisha, and Gujarat, and site testing is underway. The capacity of the plant is likely to be 2×220 megawatt (Mw) or 2×700 Mw per site, depending on NPCIL configuration. We are awaiting the rules and framework of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, which are expected soon," he said during the 2026-27 first-quarter (April-June/Q1) results media conference on Monday.

The company, however, expects construction of the power plant to commence in early 2028 after the Centre finalises the regulatory framework and aims to commission its first nuclear plant by 2032-33. “The capacity of the nuclear plants is still under discussion with NPCIL. It has 220 Mw small modular reactor-type reactors, which normally come in pairs. They also have a standard 700 Mw design. We are looking at both and will see how quickly we can get there. So, we can have either 2×220 Mw or 2×700 Mw per site,” Sinha said.