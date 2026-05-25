No blanket extension of ALMM list for solar cells beyond June 1, says MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday announced that no blanket extension of the deadline for applicability of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells beyond June 1, 2026, is required.

“The decision has been taken after detailed examination of representations received from stakeholders and wider consultations held with the industry,” the ministry said in a statement.

Under the existing framework for ALMM List-II for solar PV cells, net-metering projects and open-access projects commissioned before June 1, 2026, are exempt. Projects commissioned after this date will be required to comply with the ALMM List-II provisions.

ALMM is a registry maintained by the MNRE that specifies the authorised solar panel manufacturers and module models eligible for use in government-supported or subsidised projects. The MNRE had received several representations regarding the June 1, 2026 timeline, with some stakeholders seeking an extension of the deadline and others seeking that no extension be granted. During the review process, the ministry also considered the Office Memorandum dated April 29, 2026, issued by the finance ministry advising treatment of the ongoing West Asia situation as war and suggesting that a time extension for a period between two months and four months may be considered on the basis of specific situations and not through a blanket policy.