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No double standards for CNG 3Ws: Bajaj Auto on Delhi draft EV policy

Selective restrictions could distort policy framework, says Bajaj Auto

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Bajaj Auto has opposed Delhi’s proposed ban on CNG autorickshaws, urging the government to apply the policy uniformly across all vehicle categories.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
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Bajaj Auto has said the Delhi government should not adopt “double standards” in its proposed ban on compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered three-wheelers (3Ws) in the national capital under its draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, and should extend the move to all other vehicle segments, including passenger cars, buses, and trucks.
 
The Pune-headquartered company is a dominant player in the CNG-powered 3W market, and Delhi is one of its key markets. Responding to the proposed ban, a senior company executive said: “If the Delhi government does so (ban CNG 3Ws), it should also do so for cars, buses, and trucks, as there should not be any double standards.”
 
The company was responding to the Delhi government’s contentious draft EV policy, released for stakeholders in April, under which it has proposed stopping new registrations of CNG autorickshaws (autos) from January 1, 2027, and allowing only electric 3Ws (e3Ws).
 
The policy also proposes incentives of up to ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹40,000 in the second year, and ₹30,000 in the third year for the purchase of e3Ws, apart from ₹25,000 for scrapping old CNG units. Existing permits for CNG autos will also not be renewed to encourage owners to shift to electric vehicles.
 
The move would clearly impact Bajaj Auto, which is the dominant player in the CNG 3W market across the country. On the other hand, its key competitor in the segment, Mahindra & Mahindra, is the largest player in the e3W space. Despite rising sales of e3Ws, Delhi itself sold 32,224 CNG three-wheelers in 2025-26 (FY26), up from 23,330 units in 2024-25 (FY25). According to Vahan data, as many as 302,319 passenger CNG-powered 3Ws were sold across the country in FY26, the bulk of them by Bajaj Auto.
 
Many experts say that if Delhi bans CNG 3Ws, the repercussions will be felt across the country, as several state governments are waiting to see the final decision taken by the national capital on this contentious issue. However, Bajaj Auto’s plea to extend the ban to passenger cars, for instance, could have a major impact, as sales of CNG-powered cars have seen a sharp rise.
 
CNG car sales in FY26 rose to 1.03 million units, a growth of over 26 per cent over the previous financial year (FY25). They now account for 21.98 per cent of total car sales — the second-highest share after petrol-driven cars. Similarly, sales of CNG trucks and commercial vehicles in FY26 accounted for 11.79 per cent of the total 1 million vehicles sold in this category. CNG-powered buses accounted for 9 per cent of the 95,871 buses sold in the country in FY26.

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Topics :Bajaj AutoDelhi governmentElectric mobility

First Published: May 07 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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