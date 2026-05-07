No double standards for CNG 3Ws: Bajaj Auto on Delhi draft EV policy

The Pune-headquartered company is a dominant player in the CNG-powered 3W market, and Delhi is one of its key markets. Responding to the proposed ban, a senior company executive said: “If the Delhi government does so (ban CNG 3Ws), it should also do so for cars, buses, and trucks, as there should not be any double standards.”

The company was responding to the Delhi government’s contentious draft EV policy, released for stakeholders in April, under which it has proposed stopping new registrations of CNG autorickshaws (autos) from January 1, 2027, and allowing only electric 3Ws (e3Ws).

The policy also proposes incentives of up to ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹40,000 in the second year, and ₹30,000 in the third year for the purchase of e3Ws, apart from ₹25,000 for scrapping old CNG units. Existing permits for CNG autos will also not be renewed to encourage owners to shift to electric vehicles.