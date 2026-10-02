No fuel supply restrictions imposed across retail network: Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy has denied capping petrol and diesel sales at its retail outlets, saying it was taking measures to ensure adequate fuel availability for customers. The statement comes after an oil ministry official sternly expressed disappointment over private fuel retailers capping fuel sales amid a surge in international crude oil prices.

“Nayara Energy continues to maintain fuel availability across its nationwide retail network and is taking appropriate measures to ensure seamless access for customers in line with the current demand patterns. No supply restrictions have been imposed on our dealers across our retail network,” the company said in an official statement.

“We remain committed to serving the Indian market and meeting the demand for fuel across the length and breadth of the country. As the country's largest private sector fuel retailer, our only priority is to ensure optimum supplies to over 7,000 stations and other channels, including bulk customers,” it added. Earlier in the day, India’s Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said that the government would direct private fuel retailers across the country to stop putting a limit on sales of diesel and petrol at retail outlets. “Nobody is allowed to put a cap on sales. They are doing it, and we will take it up. We will tell them it is not acceptable. Instructions had been issued earlier as well; the same thing applies even today. There is no change in the government’s view,” said Mittal.