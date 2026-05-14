No shortage, yet long queues at fuel pumps; Odisha, Jharkhand see curbs

Long queues were seen at several fuel stations in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand amid rumours of petrol and diesel shortage, even as the oil ministry said all retail outlets across the country were operating normally and that there are adequate fuel stocks at pumps.

In a statement, the ministry said regular retail prices for petrol and diesel were unchanged and there was no price increase at outlets run by state-owned oil-marketing companies (OMCs).

An oil ministry official, however, urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption in the wake of soaring energy prices, in line with measures proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From the streets of Bhubaneswar to the industrial corridors of Rourkela, Balasore, Angul, Jajpur, mining belts in western and southern Odisha, and other towns, people complained of either restricted sales or complete unavailability of fuel for several hours.

Similar scenes played out in Jharkhand's Dhanbad and Jamshedpur and fuel stations in Raipur and some other cities of Chhattisgarh, but fuel station operators denied any major disruption in supply and attributed the rush to panic buying triggered by rumours of petrol running out.