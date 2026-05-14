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No shortage, yet long queues at fuel pumps; Odisha, Jharkhand see curbs

Long queues, rationed sales and delayed tanker loading across Odisha raise questions over fuel supply management amid the West Asia crisis

Petrol, diesel, petrol pump
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Long queues witnessed at a fuel station in Unit-II market in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:48 PM IST
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Long queues were seen at several fuel stations in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand amid rumours of petrol and diesel shortage, even as the oil ministry said all retail outlets across the country were operating normally and that there are adequate fuel stocks at pumps.
 
In a statement, the ministry said regular retail prices for petrol and diesel were unchanged and there was no price increase at outlets run by state-owned oil-marketing companies (OMCs).
 
An oil ministry official, however, urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption in the wake of soaring energy prices, in line with measures proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
From the streets of Bhubaneswar to the industrial corridors of Rourkela, Balasore, Angul, Jajpur, mining belts in western and southern Odisha, and other towns, people complained of either restricted sales or complete unavailability of fuel for several hours.
 
Similar scenes played out in Jharkhand's Dhanbad and Jamshedpur and fuel stations in Raipur and some other cities of Chhattisgarh, but fuel station operators denied any major disruption in supply and attributed the rush to panic buying triggered by rumours of petrol running out.
 
Consumers in Odisha complained that two-wheeler owners were allowed to purchase petrol worth only ₹200, while car owners were capped at ₹500, ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 per vehicle depending on the stock at fuel stations. “My requirement was 40 litres of petrol as I was travelling to Mayurbhanj from Bhubaneswar. But I could only fill petrol worth ₹2,000 at tank in Khurda. I had to refill the tank again at Balasore,” said Sidhartha Das, a marketing manager.
 
The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association also flagged fuel shortage across the state and its neighbouring states. “Fuel stations in remote areas are providing 50 litres of diesel against the requirement of over 200 litres at a time,” said Debendra Sahu, general secretary of the association, adding that passenger bus services will be disrupted if the supply is not streamlined.
 
Dealers alleged that there was an undeclared supply squeeze by OMCs to contain mounting losses. OMCs are reported to be facing an under-recovery of about ₹30,000 crore per month.
 
“We have been given verbal instructions not to provide petrol for more than ₹ 200 to a bike, ₹500 to a car and 200 litres of diesel to trucks and tankers at a time. We are only implementing what has been communicated to us,” said Laxmi Narayan Mohanty, a petrol pump owner.
 
Sanjay Lath, secretary general of All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said some fuel stations were affected due to credit issues and delayed payments. Tankers are deliberately being made to wait for hours at depots despite advance payments. In some cases, tanker operators who line up early in the morning reportedly receive loading only in the late afternoon, while some are turned away altogether on the ground that depot operating time has ended, he said.
 
“If any outlet is found dispensing more than 250 litres of diesel or 50 litres of petrol in one transaction, the dealer is allegedly stopped from loading fresh tankers from the depot. Supplies are restored only after the dealer submits a written undertaking stating that the sales staff did it unknowingly and that it will not be repeated,” said Pradeep Das, general secretary of petroleum dealers’ association, Balasore.
 
Officials of OMCs defended the restrictions, saying the measures aim to curb unauthorised bulk sales rather than restrict legitimate retail supplies.
 
“These restrictions have been put in place to check unauthorised bulk supply. Industrial customers are not permitted to purchase fuel in bulk from retail outlets. Since almost all fuel stations are under CCTV surveillance and transaction monitoring, the restriction is imposed whenever such instances come to our notice,” said Kamal Sheel, chief general manager and state head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
 
Sheel, however, refuted the allegation of a squeezed supply. On posters at fuel stations rationing sales, he said there could be some sporadic cases where pump owners might have resorted to such practice to manage remaining stock until fresh stock arrives.
 
An official of another OMC, speaking on condition of anonymity, however, said the artificial crisis could be a combination of factors - import disruption, losses due to rising crude prices and panic buying by vehicle owners.
 
Meanwhile, the consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers’ Association has written to OMCs flagging that they were being forced to sell costly "power petrol" instead of regular. 
 
The disruptions are surprising given that Odisha posted higher fuel demand than the national average even before the present crisis. While the country recorded virtually zero growth in diesel consumption and 6.6 per cent growth in petrol sales in April, Odisha reportedly registered nearly 22 per cent growth in diesel sales and around 15 per cent growth in petrol sales during the same period.
 
"The unusually high growth was largely driven by vehicles from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal refuelling at petrol pumps in Odisha’s bordering districts last month due to price and supply variations," said Lath, who is also the general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association.
 
Odisha has over 3,000 fuel stations and on average, it consumes nearly 4.47 million litres of petrol and around 11.23 million litres of diesel daily.
 
(With inputs from Shubhangi Mathur and PTI)

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Topics :Petrol pumpsOdisha FuelPetrol prices

First Published: May 14 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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