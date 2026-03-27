Noida airport to trigger rise in plot prices in Jewar, Noida, Gr Noida

The inauguration of the Noida International Airport (NIA) is expected to trigger a price rise for both residential and industrial units in micromarkets along the Yamuna Expressway, with the momentum spilling over to neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida markets, said market watchers and developers.

Set to be inaugurated on Saturday, prices in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) region, where Jewar falls, are expected to see a 28 per cent and 22 per cent rise in values of plots and apartments, respectively, in the next two years, according to data from Colliers, a realty consultancy firm.

The region has already been seeing rigorous activity in the realty sector since the airport’s announcement in 2021, with apartment prices in Yeida nearly tripling over the past five years from Rs 3,200 per square foot (psf) in 2020 to Rs 9,600 psf in 2025.

Praveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), added that rates in some sectors of the Yamuna Expressway Special Economic Zone have already reached around Rs 8,000 psf. “This is significant, considering that land values in the broader Jewar influence zone have already appreciated by nearly 40 per cent over the past five years,” Jain said. Developers and market watchers say that Yeida’s growth is expected to be investor-led over the initial two to three years, resulting in a surge of plotted developments and early-stage residential projects, particularly along the corridor itself. “Formats such as low-rise projects and integrated townships are gaining traction. At the same time, as industries and institutions begin to operationalise, they have added to the demand for well-planned residential projects,” said Sahil Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida-based Nimbus Group.

The price of plots along the Yamuna Expressway has reached Rs 2,500 psf in 2025, a 127 per cent rise from Rs 1,100 psf in 2020, and is further projected to reach Rs 3,200 psf by 2027. With ongoing investments in industrial units such as data centres, the establishment of industrial and logistics hubs is also anticipated to drive employment growth and shift end-user demand over the medium term. “Large-scale investment is underway in data centres, information technology (IT) parks, logistics hubs, retail development, and hospitality assets along the Noida Expressway and near the airport zone,” said Amit Modi, director at Country Group.

Noida, Gr Noida set to benefit from infra connectivity to airport NIA’s momentum is not isolated, with interest in Yeida spilling over into the neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida markets as well. Infrastructure connectivity projects such as Noida Metro’s expansion and the Ghaziabad–Jewar regional rapid transit system (RRTS) are further expected to spur demand in the region, along with the creation of over 450,000 jobs in nearby tech and film hubs. As a result, developers who were earlier focused on central Noida are now expanding portfolios across the expressway belt, including Greater Noida and Yeida. According to data from consultancy firm Anarock, more than 52,000 residential units have been launched in Noida, Greater Noida, and areas under Yeida between 2022 and 2025.

Suresh Garg, CMD at NCR-based developer Nirala World, said that the Noida Expressway is also witnessing a 20 per cent rise in Grade-A office spaces, while Yeida is attracting significant investment in luxury hotels and high-street retail. Experts add that Greater Noida, especially, has seen a pickup in launches and faster absorption, particularly in mid-income and upper-mid segments. “Greater Noida is likely to emerge as a strong residential and institutional hub, given its land availability and planned sectors,” Jain said. Of the total units launched, Greater Noida witnessed the highest new supply of about 32,179 units, followed by Noida with 11,312, and Yeida with 8,544 units. “Residential projects account for the majority of new launches, particularly in the premium and upper-mid segments,” developers stated.

HNIs, NRIs among changing buyer profile The buyer profile too is changing, with high net-worth individuals, non-resident Indians, companies, entrepreneurs from Tier-I and Tier-II cities, and some celebrities looking at investment in Noida. “Noida not only benefits from residential buyers choosing it as an upgrade from both South Delhi and East Delhi, but with fast connectivity through expressways, buyers from across Uttar Pradesh look at Noida as their NCR home and investment,” said Ashish Jerath, president for sales and marketing at Smartworld Developers. Manik Malik, CEO of the BPTP Group, added that given its proximity to the new airport, Haryana’s Faridabad also stands to benefit due to improved connectivity through projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the proposed Namo Bharat corridor between Jewar.

Affordability to be Yeida’s USP Market watchers state that the Yeida region still remains more affordable compared to other premium markets in Delhi NCR such as Gurugram. “Affordability also continues to be a strong advantage for the Yamuna Expressway when compared to established micro-markets like Noida and Gurugram,” Agarwal said. Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman at Anarock Group, highlighted that average prices in Gurugram hover at around Rs 13,000 psf, which is 26 per cent higher than the Rs 10,300 psf price in Noida. “In comparison to Greater Noida, where prices stood at Rs 7,500 psf, there is a 73 per cent difference in average prices against Gurugram, while in Yeida, the average prices are just half of Gurugram. Hence, there is high scope for growth in these areas as well,” he added.