Noida airport to trigger rise in plot prices in Jewar, Noida, Gr Noida

Suresh Garg, CMD at NCR-based developer Nirala World, said that the Noida Expressway is also witnessing a 20 per cent rise in Grade-A office spaces, while Yeida is attracting significant investment in luxury hotels and high-street retail.
Experts add that Greater Noida, especially, has seen a pickup in launches and faster absorption, particularly in mid-income and upper-mid segments. “Greater Noida is likely to emerge as a strong residential and institutional hub, given its land availability and planned sectors,” Jain said.
Of the total units launched, Greater Noida witnessed the highest new supply of about 32,179 units, followed by Noida with 11,312, and Yeida with 8,544 units. “Residential projects account for the majority of new launches, particularly in the premium and upper-mid segments,” developers stated.