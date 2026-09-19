Non-fossil sources make up 54% of India's power capacity: Bhupender Yadav

Non-fossil sources in India now account for 54.18 per cent of installed electricity capacity, surpassing the 2030 target of 50 per cent, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The minister also said India ranks third globally in renewable energy-installed capacity and is the world's second-largest solar-growth market, demonstrating that economic growth and climate action can advance together.

Yadav made these comments during the inauguration of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) two-day international conference here on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics".

In his address, the minister noted that India's approach to environmental responsibility is rooted in its civilisational ethos, which views the Earth as a shared inheritance and a sacred trust, and reaffirmed the country's commitment to collective action towards a sustainable, resilient and just future.