Notandas Realty directors acquire Juhu's Villa Wilson for ₹135 crore

The directors of Mumbai-based luxury developer Notandas Realty have acquired the legacy bungalow Villa Wilson in Juhu for Rs 135 crore, marking the company's second high-profile property acquisition in the suburb this year.

Villa Wilson has been acquired by Notandas Realty directors Mahesh Jagwani and Harsh Jagwani. It is spread across a plot of about 1,038.5 square metres and has a future developable area of around 11,836.94 square metres. The company plans to develop a luxury residential project with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 600 crore.

Villa Wilson's acquisition follows Notandas Realty's purchase of the sea-facing Leela Bungalow in Juhu for Rs 221 crore earlier this year.

According to the company, Villa Wilson had attracted interest from several developers and high-net-worth individuals before the transaction was concluded with the Jagwani family. Harsh Jagwani, managing director of Notandas Realty, said, "One of the core foundations of Notandas Realty is the legacy our family has built over the years. From our humble beginnings in the jewellery sector, our business has evolved alongside the ever-changing landscape of Mumbai. We continue to build upon our legacy by delivering landmark and iconic structures across the city. Villa Wilson is not only symbolic because of its close proximity to high-net-worth individuals and celebrity residences, but it is also an iconic property that represents the Wilson family. Thus, this acquisition is aligned with our core goal of continuing to build upon its legacy, which will now be a part of the Notandas family's heritage as well."